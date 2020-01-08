QCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $228.37 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, QCash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One QCash token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001799 BTC on major exchanges. QCash has a total market capitalization of $44.72 million and approximately $228.37 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00180906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.01405373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00117892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

