Qbic Market Capitalization Hits $2,783.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Qbic has traded 101.3% higher against the dollar. Qbic has a market capitalization of $2,783.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbic is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

