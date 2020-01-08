QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 262,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. QAD has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 56.86%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,338,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,214,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $946,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,311,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,336,738.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,728 over the last three months. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.