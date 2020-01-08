ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.99

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 2409866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
