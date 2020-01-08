ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.99

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.92, with a volume of 2409866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 387.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 163,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.5% during the second quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 181,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 226.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

