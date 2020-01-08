Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.29. 1,088,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

