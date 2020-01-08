PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $144.16 million and approximately $534,739.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,307.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02926817 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00641582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002382 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

