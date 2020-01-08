Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PGZ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 90,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,430. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

