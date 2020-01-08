Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Trading Up 14.9%

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s stock price was up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.88, approximately 109,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 92,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

