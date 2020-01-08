Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.48

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 18690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

