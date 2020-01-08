PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PQ Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

PQ Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. 5,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after purchasing an additional 143,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PQ Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PQ Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 212,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PQ Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

