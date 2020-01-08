PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,894.00

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,894.00 and traded as low as $1,880.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,900.00, with a volume of 5,785 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,894 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,849.40. The company has a market capitalization of $806.73 million and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.80.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

