PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.66. 5,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,202. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.41 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.