POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 3,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. POSCO has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
