POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 3,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. POSCO has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 114,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after buying an additional 91,599 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

