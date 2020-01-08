Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 8,769 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD)

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

