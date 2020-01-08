PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.42 million and $30,018.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00177598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01369257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

