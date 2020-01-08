Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

POLXF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.31. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

