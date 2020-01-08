Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Polar Power an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,450. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 2.04% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

