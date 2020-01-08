Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on POLR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

POLR stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 566 ($7.45). The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Polar Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 545.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 544.18.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.