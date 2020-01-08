PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's commitment to expand middle market lending franchise and expand its digital products and services offerings bodes well. Moreover, execution of inorganic strategies in order to diversify revenue sources is likely to continue bolstering fee income. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep PNC Financial well poised for growth. However, with growing business and investment in technology the company's expense base is expected to keep escalating, which poses a concern. Also, lack of diversification in loan portfolio is a headwind. Further, unsustainable capital deployment activities makes us apprehensive.”

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.72.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 38,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 83,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

