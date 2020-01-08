PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.
PHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of NYSE PHI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. 139,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,875. PLDT has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 105,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 233.3% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
