PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLDT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get PLDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.35. 139,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,875. PLDT has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $819.96 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,048,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 41.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 105,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 233.3% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.