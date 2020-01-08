PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $14,798.00 and $48.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

