Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,100. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.