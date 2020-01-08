Pirate Chain Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $27,849.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00181265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.73 or 0.01373394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00120171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 140,022,097 coins.

The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black .

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

