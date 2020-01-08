PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97.

In other PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III news, insider Watson Alan 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.