Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 3rd

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.3% annually over the last three years.

PMF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

