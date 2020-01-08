Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

PML opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

