PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

