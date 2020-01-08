PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,470. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

