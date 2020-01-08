PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
Shares of PTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,470. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
