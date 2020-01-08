Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
NYSE PCN opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.74.
About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
