Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PCK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 2,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,950. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

