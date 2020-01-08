Photon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 418.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market capitalization of $131,281.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,092.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.01742617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.17 or 0.02978001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00562273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00734472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00061070 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,057,986,977 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

