Phonecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Phonecoin has a total market cap of $10,622.00 and $5.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Phonecoin has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

