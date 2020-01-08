Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.82.
NYSE:PSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,109. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
