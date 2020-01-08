Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.82.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,109. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 144,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

