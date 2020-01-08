Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Shares Down 37.1%

Shares of Pharmaxis Limited ADR (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) dropped 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

