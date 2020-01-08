Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0001 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 330.7% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $3,706.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00652161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.