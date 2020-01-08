PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to Buy by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

PFSW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. 145,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.07. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

