Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. 8,012,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,141. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.