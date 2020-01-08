PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

