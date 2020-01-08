Persimmon’s (PSN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Persimmon to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,579 ($33.93).

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,726 ($35.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,209.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

