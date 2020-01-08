PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.