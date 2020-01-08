Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Trading Down 7.1%

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.12), approximately 626,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 185,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of $48.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.21.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile (ASX:PEN)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

