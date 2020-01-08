Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BREE. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.04).

Breedon Group stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.80 ($1.14). 11,959,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

