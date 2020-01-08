Peak Capital Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 34,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,575. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.