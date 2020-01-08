Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Hits $892,561.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $892,561.00 and approximately $46,463.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paytomat Token Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Chaince and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.