PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PaySign in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.05% and a net margin of 19.56%. PaySign’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, Director Quinn P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PaySign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

