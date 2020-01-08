Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.09.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,016. Paypal has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Paypal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 8,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

