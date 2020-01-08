Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.46

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $12.81. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 1,304 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.