Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

PRTK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 254,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

