ParallelCoin (DUO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $286,779.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00010940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00564714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

