PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAR. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

PAR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.74 and a beta of -0.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $83,472.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $287,310.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,628,699.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,255 shares of company stock worth $1,048,744. Company insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 111.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

